Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Short Interest Update

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,787,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 427,511 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 61.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 283,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ABCB. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.23 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

