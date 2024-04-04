Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $274.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.40.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

