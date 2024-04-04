Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Update

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,774,600 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 2,602,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27,746.0 days.
Amplifon Stock Performance
Shares of AMFPF stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. Amplifon has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47.
Amplifon Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amplifon
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.