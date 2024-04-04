Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,802 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.2 %

ADI traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $197.75. 204,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,705. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.94 and its 200-day moving average is $185.14. The company has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Read Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.