Analysts Issue Forecasts for Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Monopar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Monopar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.
Shares of MNPR opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.75.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
