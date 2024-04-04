Analysts Issue Forecasts for Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPRFree Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Monopar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Monopar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MNPR opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Institutional Trading of Monopar Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPRFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC owned 0.64% of Monopar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.