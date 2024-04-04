Analysts Offer Predictions for Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARM)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carisma Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Carisma Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Performance

Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. Carisma Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 1,957.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

