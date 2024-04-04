Analysts Offer Predictions for Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARM)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carisma Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Carisma Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.
Carisma Therapeutics Stock Performance
Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. Carisma Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carisma Therapeutics
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Cheap Stocks that Insiders Bought in Q1
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- How to Use an Options Call Butterfly for Rangebound Stocks
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3M Spun Off Its Health Division, Is It Still A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.