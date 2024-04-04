Analysts Offer Predictions for Reed’s, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:REED)

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSE:REED – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reed’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Reed’s’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Reed’s’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Reed’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

