Analysts Set ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target at $93.50

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASGN to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ASGN to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

In related news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $730,525.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,178,218.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $102,982.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in ASGN by 0.9% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in ASGN in the fourth quarter worth $2,703,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 38.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ASGN has a 12 month low of $63.27 and a 12 month high of $106.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.54. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. ASGN had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

