Analysts Set Expectations for FibroGen, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for FibroGen in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FibroGen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

FibroGen Trading Down 31.9 %

FGEN opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thane Wettig acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,039.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

