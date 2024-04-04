Analysts Set Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Target Price at $14.05

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.05.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

