Analyzing Dakota Gold (DC) & Its Rivals

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Dakota Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Dakota Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold’s competitors have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -39.21% -37.96% Dakota Gold Competitors -76.34% -4.52% -4.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dakota Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Dakota Gold and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A N/A -5.21 Dakota Gold Competitors $7.30 billion $1.07 billion 6.70

Dakota Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dakota Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold Competitors 1118 2448 2970 107 2.31

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 41.34%. Given Dakota Gold’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dakota Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Dakota Gold competitors beat Dakota Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

