Analyzing Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Vivos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $50.29 million 0.10 -$34.11 million ($8.21) -0.07 Vivos $20,000.00 1,465.51 -$2.89 million N/A N/A

Vivos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minerva Surgical.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Minerva Surgical has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical -64.71% -136.40% -43.70% Vivos -9,524.89% N/A -180.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Minerva Surgical and Vivos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minerva Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,536.36%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Vivos.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States and internationally. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

