Analyzing Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) & XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGF – Get Free Report) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of XPeng shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peugeot and XPeng’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peugeot N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XPeng $4.32 billion 1.53 -$1.47 billion ($1.68) -4.56

Profitability

Peugeot has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng.

This table compares Peugeot and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peugeot N/A N/A N/A XPeng -33.77% -31.17% -14.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Peugeot and XPeng, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peugeot 0 0 0 0 N/A XPeng 3 2 6 0 2.27

XPeng has a consensus price target of $18.64, suggesting a potential upside of 144.04%. Given XPeng’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than Peugeot.

Summary

XPeng beats Peugeot on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance. The Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive Segment engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot and Citroen brands. The Opel Vauxhall Automotive segment engages in covering the design, manufacture, and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Opel and Vauxhall brands. The Automotive Equipment segment comprises of interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors, and emissions control technologies. The Finance segment provides retail and wholesale financing to Peugeot and Citroen customers and dealers. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services. In addition, it offers advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems, including powertrain and the electrical and electronic architecture. XPeng Inc. has a strategic partnership with DiDi Global Inc. to enhance the adoption of smart EVs and technologies. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

