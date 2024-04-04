Ankr 1-Day Volume Hits $51.36 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $543.50 million and $51.36 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.05265295 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 291 active market(s) with $62,841,536.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

