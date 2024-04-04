AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $15,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 57.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 60.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,063.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $140.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $145.35.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,280. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATR

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.