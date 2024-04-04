Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,288 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 9.7% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $161.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.28.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

