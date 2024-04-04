Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $75.61 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.08 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.