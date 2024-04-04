Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Has $15.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 10.9% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $342.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.90 and its 200 day moving average is $308.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

