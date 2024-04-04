Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.6% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

VWO stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

