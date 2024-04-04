Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,655,000 after purchasing an additional 268,157 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPLG opened at $61.09 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.