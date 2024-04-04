Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

BIV stock opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

