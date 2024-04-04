Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Purchases 404 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $73.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

