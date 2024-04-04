Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $102.69 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

