Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,985 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northeast Bank by 33.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,513,000 after buying an additional 141,282 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $6,082,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Northeast Bank by 197.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 54,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,221,000.

Northeast Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NBN stock opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.98 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

