Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.19

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 281334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Archrock had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Archrock by 4,483.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Archrock by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

