Argus Raises GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target to $110.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Argus from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $89.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.23. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

