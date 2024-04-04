Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.22 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $168.91 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001853 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001362 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002828 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,951,244 coins and its circulating supply is 179,952,024 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

