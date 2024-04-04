ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stake Reduced by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,445 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,892.8% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,320 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,318,000 after buying an additional 1,873,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,156,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,678,577. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

