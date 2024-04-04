ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 2.4%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 121.12 and last traded at 123.89. Approximately 2,565,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 16,049,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at 126.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 85.78.

Get ARM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 118.93 and a 200-day moving average price of 81.10.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.