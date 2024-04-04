Art de Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. Art de Finance has a total market capitalization of $142.84 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Art de Finance

Art de Finance’s launch date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,125,745 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 150,125,746 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.99817499 USD and is down -10.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,578,529.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Art de Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Art de Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

