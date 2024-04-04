Artelo Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Artelo Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Artelo Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Artelo Biosciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ARTL stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.98.

Institutional Trading of Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

