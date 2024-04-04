Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $173.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASND. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.25.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $149.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

