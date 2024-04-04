ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 3.1%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $958.67 and last traded at $961.73. 371,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,218,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $992.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $982.60.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $944.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $764.39. The stock has a market cap of $386.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.