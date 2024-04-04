Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Assurant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s FY2024 earnings at $15.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.35 EPS.

Get Assurant alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $185.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day moving average of $165.47. Assurant has a one year low of $115.41 and a one year high of $189.48. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,934,000 after buying an additional 58,354 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 21.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,238,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,981,000 after purchasing an additional 573,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,581,000 after purchasing an additional 191,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,865,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,848,000 after purchasing an additional 109,123 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.