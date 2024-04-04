AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Gap Up to $66.81

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.81, but opened at $68.99. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $68.63, with a volume of 965,521 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $211.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.80.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

