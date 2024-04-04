Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.7 %
ATLCL traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $24.32.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
