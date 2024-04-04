Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Trading Down 2.5%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.51. Approximately 57,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 541,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 3.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Read More

