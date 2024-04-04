AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.73. 14,939,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,398,352. The stock has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

