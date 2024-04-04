AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,398 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.81. 5,154,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,221,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

