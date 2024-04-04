Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.08

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.08 and last traded at $64.04, with a volume of 13052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.61.
Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000.
About Avantis International Equity ETF
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
