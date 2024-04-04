Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.08

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.08 and last traded at $64.04, with a volume of 13052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.61.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.