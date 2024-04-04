Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 346,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 826,039 shares.The stock last traded at $123.98 and had previously closed at $121.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.22.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 696.69% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,321,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,964,000 after buying an additional 634,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,486,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

