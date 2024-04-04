Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Gap Down to $69.65

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.65, but opened at $67.58. Axonics shares last traded at $67.90, with a volume of 963,185 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axonics

Axonics Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,791,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $764,649.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,152.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,836 shares of company stock worth $5,563,729 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Axonics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 200.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Further Reading

