Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) COO Sells $1,904,892.88 in Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $73.50 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,778,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 255,319 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,616,000 after purchasing an additional 556,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,860,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXSM. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

