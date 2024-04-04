AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Barclays

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Get AZEK alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Stock Up 0.7 %

AZEK stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.44. 703,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,361. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14. AZEK has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other AZEK news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $589,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,444 shares in the company, valued at $53,702,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,431 shares of company stock worth $6,212,712 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the third quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.