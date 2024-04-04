Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Evercore ISI

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

AZTA stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 97,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,638. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. Azenta has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 484,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

