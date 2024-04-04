B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CIA. Scotiabank downgraded Champion Iron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$4.57 and a 1-year high of C$7.77.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$506.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$468.60 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.92%.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

