Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage makes up approximately 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.1 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

