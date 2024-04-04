Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $153.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

