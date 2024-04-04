Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,392,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,596 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.