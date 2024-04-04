Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VBR stock opened at $188.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

